A church service has been held to remember eight people, killed in the London Bridge terror attack a year ago.
Commemoration takes place to remember London Bridge victims
48 people were also injured when three men ploughed a car into pedestrians and then stabbed others in nearby Borough Market.
At Southwark Cathedral, Dean Andrew Nunn read out the names of all those who died.
Prime Minister Theresa May attended the service and families of the victims lit candles. Members of the emergency services who responded to last year’s attack were also there.
The Dean praised the "dedication" shown by the emergency services and prayed for their "continued safety".
Outside the cathedral the dean blessed a newly planted olive tree and on London Bridge the leader of Southwark Council led a further remembrance.
He was joined by the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
The hashtag "#LondonUnited" will be projected onto the bridge as part of the commemoration.