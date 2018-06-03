Clashes continue in Srinagar over death of a protester
Clashes between protesters and Indian security forces continued in Kashmir on Saturday, with police firing tear gas in response to protesters throwing rocks.
The violent confrontation took place a day after it was claimed that an armoured paramilitary vehicle ran over three people while trying to drive away from protesters.
Kaiser Bhat, a youth who was severely injured after allegedly being hit by the vehicle on Friday, reportedly died on Saturday according to the Press Trust of India.