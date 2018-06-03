After 168 days in space, Expedition 55 crew returns to Earth
Three crew members from the International Space Station returned to Earth on Sunday after 168 days in space.
Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos, Norishige Kanai of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and American astronaut Scott Tingle from NASA landed near a remote town in Kazakhstan at 1:39 p.m. CST (6:39 p.m. in Kazakhstan).
While in space, the Expedition 55 crew studied the effects of microgravity on bone marrow and researched plant growth in space.