The new Catalan cabinet is sworn in after months of tensions with the central government.
New Catalan cabinet sworn in
It ends Madrid’s seven-month direct rule of the region.
Catalan's new leader Quim Torra and Parliament Speaker Roger Torrent enter to a standing ovation.
The empty seat is the ex-Catalan leader Puigdement's.
He's detained in Germany and is still wanted in Spain on charges of corruption.
In a cabinet totalling eight men and six women, Elsa Artadi is now the new government spokeswoman.
President Torra immediately pledged to seek independence.
This will be a major challenge for the new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.