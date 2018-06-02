BREAKING NEWS

Spain

New Catalan cabinet sworn in

New Catalan cabinet sworn in
The new Catalan cabinet is sworn in after months of tensions with the central government.

It ends Madrid’s seven-month direct rule of the region.

Catalan's new leader Quim Torra and Parliament Speaker Roger Torrent enter to a standing ovation.

The empty seat is the ex-Catalan leader Puigdement's.

He's detained in Germany and is still wanted in Spain on charges of corruption.

In a cabinet totalling eight men and six women, Elsa Artadi is now the new government spokeswoman.

President Torra immediately pledged to seek independence.

This will be a major challenge for the new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Agencies • Reuters