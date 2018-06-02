Kim Jong-un sends a letter to President Trump

North Korean envoy Kim Yong-chol delivered a letter from Kim Jong-un to U.S. president Donald Trump on Friday. Mr. Trump said it was a very nice, interesting letter although he later admitted he had not yet opened it.

Whatever is in the letter the meeting between the two countries is back on, although speaking at the Shangri-la summit in Singapore, Japan remained cautious

"In light of how North Korea behaved in the past," said the Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera. "it is important not to reward it for agreeing to have dialogue."

Just a week ago President Trump had cancelled the meeting. Analysts say it is now important that Kim Jong-un and Trump tread a careful path if the summit is to have any chance of taking place.

"The most important thing going forward is for the two leaders now to go into quiet mode, said NBC news analyst on North Korean affairs, Victor Cha. "No tweeting, no propaganda statements, and really focus on policy deliverables for Singapore on June 12th."

President Trump has already warned that the summit might not put a final end to North Korea's nuclear programme.