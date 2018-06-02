BREAKING NEWS

England plays friendly against Nigeria before jetting off to the World Cup

It is the first of two sets of friendlies, with Gareth Southgate's English football team also scheduled to play against Costa Rica at a Leeds' football stadium in five days time.

Nigeria like England has qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they will play Croatia, Iceland, and Argentina.

It is the first time that Harry Kane will play after being confirmed as England's permanent captain.

Jesse Lingard is also a guaranteed starter.

