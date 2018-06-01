The UK has experienced torrential rain and thunderstorms this week that have disrupted traffic and made life difficult for commuters.
Torrential rain and thunderstorms cause 'travel chaos' in UK
Rail networks were affected by the storms with firefighters having to carry commuters out of flooded stations.
This video was taken in Didcot Parkway railway station in Oxfordshire where passengers had to wade through water to get out or seek a firefighters' help.
The UK's national weather service issued a yellow warning sign on Thursday warning of heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain can cause flooding, power cuts, and potential risk to life and property warned the Met Office.
Gatwick airport tweeted that the adverse weather was causing flights delays and that passengers should check the status of their flight.