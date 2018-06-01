Unseen for 50 Years, the most famous map in children’s literature goes on sale with four other sketches about Christopher Robin and his friends Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet and Eeyore.
Original Winnie-the-Pooh sketches for sale
Drawn by illustrator E.H. Shepard, the map illustrated the 1926 first edition of A.A. Milne’s classic book and forty years later it appeared in the landmark Disney film Winnie-the-Pooh and the Honey Tree.
The map is estimated to be worth up to € 170,000. It will be auctioned at the English Literature, History, Science, Children's Books and Illustrations sale in July at Sotheby's with another four sketches. One of them shows Christopher Robin and Pooh walking hand-in-hand to say their final goodbye.
Writer: Doloresz Katanich with Reuters