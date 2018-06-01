Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
Live updates: Spain no-confidence vote, Italy government and US trade war
Spain: Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is likely to be forced out of office today after a key party said it would support a "no-confidence" vote against him.
Italy: Italy is set to get a new government today after the two anti-establishment parties agreed on a coalition, ending months of political turmoil.
US: The United States on Thursday said it was moving ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.