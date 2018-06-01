Good news Friday!

This is why we’d like to introduce you to our roundup of some of the brightest stories from the week.

Having always a look on the bright side can change our perception and even our reasoning ! But is it really that simple with news? We know it’s not.

Studies have shown that increasing positive emotions has a powerful effect on our general wellbeing.

We hope they'll give you a nice shot of energy to get more done and to start your weekend with a smile.

1) Immigrant who saved child from balcony fall given path to French citizenship

An immigrant dubbed the "Spider-Man of Paris" has been invited to apply for French citizenship after staging a remarkable rescue over the weekend.

Mamoudou Gassama — who is living in the country illegally, according to a rights group — quickly scaled the side of an apartment block to save a child clinging from the outside of a fourth-floor balcony.

Source: Euronews

2) Euronews will start telling the stories of inspiring ordinary people

Most #Europeanheroes remain unsung. But they are the people who inspire our young people, tend to our elderly, produce hot meals for our workers, are the first at our emergencies, and who clear up at the end of the day.

These are the people that make our continent tick, and we want to thank them!

Source: Euronews

3) Giant drawings found near Nazca Lines in Peru desert

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered more than 25 large drawings carved into the earth near the Nazca Lines in a southern coastal desert.

The giant drawings are thought to have been created hundreds of years before those created by the Nazca people and are considered archaeological enigmas.

Source: Euronews

4) A six-year-old boy has saved more than 1,000 dogs from kill shelters

Six-year-old Roman McConn has already saved more than 1,000 dogs from kill shelters thanks to a project he founded with his mum in 2016.

Roman helped to make videos spreading the word to find families for the dogs.

Source: CBS NEWS

5) Starbucks closed thousands of cafes across the US for anti-racism training

Starbucks closed 8,000 stores across the US this week to train 175,000 employees on racial tolerance.

Starbucks committed to the training after a Philadelphia cafe manager’s call to police resulted in the arrests of two black men who were waiting for a friend.

Source: Euronews