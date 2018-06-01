The grass may not be so green for EU farms in future. The European Commission has unveiled its budget plans for subsidies and there is set to be an overall cut of five percent post 2021.
EU farms face subsidy cuts in new budget plans
Brussels is battling to balance the books for its next long-term budget, with a big Brexit blackhole looming in its bank account.
There are also moves to change the way the Common Agricultural Policy distributes cash, with more flexibility for member states to define priorities.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said the cuts will not be a "massacre," but Greenpeace has already slammed the plans as failing the environment and climate.