A yellow-crested cockatoo was caught playing peek-a-boo with a road security camera in Australia.
Curious cockatoo plays peek-a-boo with road camera
The video was posted by the Department of Transport and Main Roads in Queensland Facebook account and had more than 35,000 shares at time of writing.
The curious parrot is seen cautiously peeking into the camera at first but then amused by the reflection of his own image continues to look straight into the lens a little longer.
The very amused cockatoo may have found his new favourite toy.