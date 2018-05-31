The biggest dinosaur ever discovered by scientists is now on display at Chicago's Field Natural History Museum.
Watch: Biggest dinosaur ever found gets put back together
Watch: Biggest dinosaur ever found gets put back together
The Field Museum released a timelapse of the dinosaur being assembled.
The long-necked, vegetarian dinosaur is a titanosaur Patagotitan mayorum, which lived over 100 million years ago in modern Patagonia, Argentina.
The dinosaur's been named Maximo (or "maximum" in Spanish) and has a cast that reaches more than 37 metres across and stands more than 7 metres tall at the head.
Scientists modelled Maximo from fossil bones of seven other dinosaurs of the same species also found in Argentina.