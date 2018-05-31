Saudi Arabia is to outlaw sexual harassment — and there's mixed reactions

Saudi Arabia this week passed a draft law to criminalise sexual harassment, just under a month before a ban on female drivers is due to be lifted.

The Shura Council, the kingdom’s advisory body, approved the anti-harassment bill Tuesday, saying it is “aiming to combat the crime of harassment, preventing it from occurring, applying punishment to the perpetrators, and protecting the victim in order to safeguard the individual’s privacy, dignity and personal freedom guaranteed by Islamic law and regulations,” a council statement said.

According to reports, the new law will carry a sentence of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 300,000 riyals (68,000€).

On social media, Saudi reactions were mixed.