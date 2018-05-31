Racist and homophobic chants have become more common in Russian football as the country prepares to host the World Cup, that's according to the annual report from the anti-discrimination Fare Network and the Moscow-based Sova Center. Although it does say the number of total incidents have declined for the third successive season.
Racist and homophobic chants on the rise in Russia ahead of World Cup
