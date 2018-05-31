New Boks skipper Kolisi wants to inspire all South Africans

New Springboks captain Siya Kolisi wants to be an inspiration to all South Africans and not just those in the black communities where his appointment has been widely celebrated this week.

The 26-year-old loose forward was named as the first black test captain of the Boks for their home three-test series against England next month.

He told reporters on Wednesday (May 30) some people had cynically suggested his appointment was an attempt by South African Rugby to attain transformation targets set by the government but he felt it was his form and leadership of the Stormers in Super Rugby that won him favour with coach Rassie Erasmus.

Kolisi added that even 24 years after South Africa’s first democratic elections that officially signalled the end of Apartheid, it was still a “big deal” to have a black captain of the national rugby side. Kolisi has also been the target of social media trolls in the past as his wife Rachel is white, with the pair now likely to draw even more attention.

REUTERS