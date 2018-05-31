Hawaii volcano eruption shoots lava fountain 200 feet into the sky

A rapid moving stream of lava careers through lower Puna in Hawaii, causing emergency evacuations as it covers major roads and threatens homes. Fountains of lava rising more than 200 feet into the air could be seen on the island.

A 5.3-magnitude quake rattled the Big Island on Wednesday, US Geological Survey officials said.

The tremor, which struck about 10:57 a.m. was not strong enough to generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The shallow earthquake was located about 5 kilometers west-southwest of Volcano.

