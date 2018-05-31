BREAKING NEWS

Australia

Do-it-yourself multi-storey parking

A massive fail for an Australian hotel's valet parking service, after an employee managed to park a sports car under an SUV.

Eyewitnesses said that as the valet attempted to park the vehicle it suddenly accelerated, and rescue services had to cut the driver free. He was uninjured, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.