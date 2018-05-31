As the relief and joy faded after Arkady Babchenko surprised the world appearing at a press conference a day after his supposed murder it gave way to anger and indignation.
Babchenko staged assassination draws widespread condemnation
Babchenko staged assassination draws widespread condemnation
Journalists and NGOs condemned the Ukrainian security forces for staging the assassination of the journalist and putin critic. Christophe Deloire the secretary general of reporters without borders expressed his deepest indignation and highlighted how dangerous it was for governments to play with facts.
The OSCE representative for media freedom Harlem Desir also deplored Ukraine's decision to spread false information on the life of a journalist.
As many predicted supporters of Putin's government jumped online to point out the West and its allies could not be trusted.