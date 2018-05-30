Journalists at Crimean Tatar television channel, ATR, where caught on camera celebrating the moment they found out that Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko was alive after he was reported murdered on Tuesday.
Watch: The moment when Babchenko's colleagues find out he's alive
Watch: The moment when Babchenko's colleagues find out he's alive
In the video, taken by fellow journalist Kateryna Lisunova, everyone is seen celebrating Babchenko's appearance at a news conference about his own murder. The Russian journalist had started working at ATR October last year.
Lisunova, a special correspondent to the United Nations for Ukrainian TV channel "Pryamiy" TV told Euronews she was visiting family in Ukraine when she heard the news about Babchenko. She was visiting friends at ATR when news that the Russian journalist was alive broke out.
Ukrainian police had said earlier that Babchenko 41, had been killed outside his home on Tuesday.