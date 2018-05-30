Trump: 'I wish' I had not picked Sessions for attorney general

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he wished he had not selected Jeff Sessions as his attorney general, a day after it was reported that Trump told his top law enforcement official to regain control of the Russia probe last year — and was angered when Sessions refused.

In a trio of morning tweets, Trump responded to an interview that Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., gave to "CBS This Morning" in which the House Oversight Committee chairman at one point appeared to explain how the president's "frustration" with Sessions could be justified.