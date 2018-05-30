Reggae star Ziggy Marley releases new solo album

There isn't a lot of music out there where people really give a message right now, or speaks to humanity as a whole.

He said he took lessons from his father's "Exodus" as he was crafting the album.

"It is a rebellion of love, rebellion of more peace, the rebellion of more unity, the rebellion of less discrimination," Marley explained. "This is a rebellion ... this album to me is a voice or a force to help to push that forward because in one of the songs I say 'only the willing will see their dreams'."

Marley started writing and recording Rebellion Rises during the US election season, and filtered his frustrations with politics through largely upbeat songs with swinging reggae rhythms.

"There's so much fake leaders in Africa right now. The continent of Africa that should be unified, that have so much wealth, that have so much richness. Why is the people of Africa suffering so much? Because lack of leadership in Africa.

"There isn't a lot of music out there where people really give a message right now or speaks to humanity as a whole. Rebellion Rises, for me, is the voice of humanity in a way," he said.

Marley recorded with just a handful of musicians, and his only formal guests on the collection of 10 songs are his wife, son and daughter.