BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Live updates: Italy crisis, North Korea talks and journalist 'murder' shock

Now Reading:

Live updates: Italy crisis, North Korea talks and journalist 'murder' shock

© Copyright :
REUTERS
Text size Aa Aa

Good morning Europe, here are the key developments so far:

  • Italy's political crisis: The door is seemingly still open for a coalition of populist parties. It looked dead when Italy's president veteod their choice for finance minister, eurosceptic Paolo Savona. But now there have been calls for one of the parties in the coalition to drop its insistence on having Savona, opening up the possibility of a solution.
  • Nuclear diplomacy: North Korea officials have been speaking with the US and Russia in recent hours. The right-hand man to Kim

Jong-un has met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, while R

ussia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Pyongyang.

Follow our latest updates here: