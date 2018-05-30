Good morning Europe, here are the key developments so far:
Live updates: Italy crisis, North Korea talks and journalist 'murder' shock
- Italy's political crisis: The door is seemingly still open for a coalition of populist parties. It looked dead when Italy's president veteod their choice for finance minister, eurosceptic Paolo Savona. But now there have been calls for one of the parties in the coalition to drop its insistence on having Savona, opening up the possibility of a solution.
- Nuclear diplomacy: North Korea officials have been speaking with the US and Russia in recent hours. The right-hand man to Kim
Jong-un has met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, while R
ussia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Pyongyang.
- Journalist 'murder': Mystery, astonishment, and intrigue after a Russian journalist who was reportedly assassinated turned up at a news conference alive. Arkady Babchenko, a critic of Vladimir Putin, was said to have been killed outside his home on Tuesday. The head of Ukraine's security services said that the 'murder' had been staged to expose Russian agents.
