Gunmen with assault rifles and hand grenades attempted to storm the Afghan Interior Ministry in Kabul on Wednesday.
Islamic State militants claim attack on Afghan Interior Ministry
Islamic State militants claim attack on Afghan Interior Ministry
A car bomb exploded at the entrance and several of the gunmen were able to run inside the compound and exchange fire with members of the security forces according to a senior police official.
A ministry spokesman confirmed the attack was carried out by a group of ten militants. At least one police officer was killed and further five wounded.
Officials said the attackers had been unable to breach key buildings since they are located far from the main gate.
Islamic State militants said they were behind the attack, the latest in a series of violent incidents in Kabul this year that have claimed many lives.