Car bomb and gun battle near interior ministry in Kabul
A car bomb exploded near Afghanistan's interior ministry in Kabul on Wednesday and then gunmen exchanged fire with members of the security forces, police said, in what appeared to be the latest in a series of militant attacks in the capital.

There was no immediate word on casualties, nor was there any claim of responsibility.

Two loud explosions and gunfire were heard coming from the vicinity of the ministry compound and police officials inside said they believed it was a militant attack.

A senior police official said a car bomb was detonated near the ministry's entrance and then a gun battle between attackers and members of the security forces broke out.

