In this edition of the Brief from Brussels: There’s pressure from the EU parliament to sort the bloc’s broken asylum system, with one MEP saying ‘failure is no longer an option.’ But will the Dublin regulations be reformed? And, as policies are debated, thousands attend the funeral in Brussels for a migrant girl fatally shot by Belgian police during a van chase. Click on the image above to watch the programme.
Brief from Brussels: Tackling the EU's migration headache
