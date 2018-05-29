Watch: Italy's 'Mr Scissors', migrant turned French hero, English cheese-rolling

BREAKING NEWS

In today's edition: Will a political crisis in Italy turn into a showdown over the country’s future in Europe? Claudio Lavanga explains how the appointment of a new prime minister known as “Mr Scissors” has infuriated the populists who just days ago were hoping to form an anti-austerity government.

Meanwhile, Anelise Borges in Paris tells us about soul-searching in France as the nation celebrates the migrant who dramatically rescued a child hanging from a balcony — all the while debating tough new immigration laws.

In other headlines: The Spanish prime minister faces a vote of no confidence following a corruption ruling against members of his party; truck drivers bring Brazil to a standstill, and has the odd English tradition of cheese-rolling passed its sell-by date?

