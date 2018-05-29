Watch: Italy's 'Mr Scissors', migrant turned French hero, English cheese-rolling

Euronews' live daily morning show Good Morning Europe has launched. Anchored by Tesa Arcilla, at Euronews' headquarters in Lyon, it addresses the most pressing issues in Europe and across the world.

A specialist team in the show's social media hub The Cube verifies posts from social media, sorting the breaking facts from the hoaxes and misinformation. The Cube team also brings an #AllViews perspective from the web by gathering reactions from across Europe and beyond.

In today's edition: Will a political crisis in Italy turn into a showdown over the country’s future in Europe? Claudio Lavanga explains how the appointment of a new prime minister known as “Mr Scissors” has infuriated the populists who just days ago were hoping to form an anti-austerity government.