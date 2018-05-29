Virgin Galactic spaceplane completes another supersonic test flight

Space tourism took another step closer to reality as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spaceplane fired up its rocket motor and completed its second supersonic flight over the desert in Mojave, California.

The rocket fired for 31 seconds, propelling the sleek craft and its two pilots to a speed of Mach 1.9 (about 1,500 miles per hour) and a maximum altitude of 114,500 feet, Virgin Galactic said in a blog post.

"Seeing Unity soar upwards at supersonic speeds is inspiring and absolutely breathtaking," Virgin Galactic's founder, Richard Branson, said in the post. "We are getting ever closer to realizing our goals."