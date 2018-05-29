Valerie Jarrett says ABC made the right call in canceling 'Roseanne'

Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to President Barack Obama, responded to actress Roseanne Barr's comment referring to her as an "ape" on Tuesday, saying ABC made the right decision in canceling its hit sitcom starring the actress.

"First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment. I'm fine. I'm worried about all the people out there who don't have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense," Jarrett said during a town hall on MSNBC called "Everyday Racism in America."