'Self-employed': the story of a Dutch food delivery rider

This young man is a Dutch food delivery rider. He is also an active member of “Riders Union”, a group of food delivery workers backed by FNV – a Dutch trade union. He preferred to remain anonymous to speak about his status of being self-employed and the lack of social protection he and his peers face.

Anonymous food delivery rider & member of 'Riders Union'

"At the moment, I am not insured for riding for my food company, not more than I would just ride my bike in my free time. I am 19-years-old, and my food delivery company sees me as an entrepreneur while I don't feel like an entrepreneur because I have to do what my phone says. If my phone says: 'Go there', I go there. If it says: 'Take this', I take it. So what am I doing myself? If I get ill for 2 years or get sick for 2 years, then it would mean there’s no income while if I was an employee, I would just get an income. You never know what you're going to earn so you can’t calculate...well this is affordable or this is not affordable because you just don't know what you're going to earn. Most of the time it is not affordable.