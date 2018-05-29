How will astronauts handle the journey to Mars? Is there any evidence for the conditions before the big bang? Will we ever find intelligent alien life?
The sky is no limit: Your space questions answered at #Ask Space
"Every now and again there’s a little blip, and that little blip creates a bubble, and that little bubble is a new universe."Physicist, European Space Agency
These are some of the questions that readers have already asked using Euronews' #AskSpace initiative. Each month, Jeremy Wilks picks the best questions and puts them to the experts on your behalf.
If you have a burning question, you can submit it using the form, below, or by tagging #AskSpace on Twitter or Facebook.