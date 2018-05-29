Sydney disappears in smoke

Smoke haze from wildfire hazard reduction burns blanketed a large area of Sydney on Tuesday.

The New South Wales, (NSW), Rural Fire Service conducted the burns last weekend on the outskirts of Sydney, taking advantage of dry weather to reduce the risk of fire spreading to residential areas, local media reported.

But the smoke engulfed the city's skyline and landmarks, and authorities urged residents with respiratory conditions to remain indoors, according to local media.

The levels of air quality for the city's northwest were rated as "hazardous" while the entire city was rated as "very poor," local media reported.

The haze is not expected to fully clear until Wednesday, officials said.