BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

South Korea hustles to prevent war on its doorstep

NBC News Logo
Now Reading:

South Korea hustles to prevent war on its doorstep

Image: Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un on May 26
© Copyright :
KCNA via KNS
Text size Aa Aa

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un abd South Korean President Moon Jae-in met on Saturday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un abd South Korean President Moon Jae-in met on Saturday. KCNA via KNS

Agencies • NBC News World News