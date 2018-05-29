Blasting into a first quarter lead the Houston Rockets looked to have reached escape velocity in their winner-take-all playoff match against the Golden State Warriors, but it would be the visitors who took the honours, and will contest the NBA finals, starting Thursday, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Rockets bottled as Warriors sweep into NBA Finals
Rockets bottled as Warriors sweep into NBA Finals
Still in the lead at the halfway stage with James Harden looking hungry for points, the third quarter saw the swing in fortunes as the previously quiet Stephen Curry caught fire and the Warriors scored more than double the points that the Rockets netted. Their defence was simply overwhelmed by some stunning perimeter shooting.
In the final quarter the Rockets missed no less than 27 three-point attempts in a row as heads dipped, and Kevin Durant linked with Curry to score 61 points between them. Final score, 101 to 92.