The Egypt and Liverpool football club forward Mohamed Salah has arrived in Spain to receive further treatment for the shoulder injury he sustained in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.
Mohamed Salah arrives in Spain for treatment
The 25-year-old is hoping to recover in time for his country's debut in the FIFA 2018 World Cup against Uruguay on June 15th in Ekaterinburg, Russia.
The Pharaohs will also play preparatory friendlies against Colombia on 1st June and Belgium on the 6th June.
Salah refused to answer questions by reporters upon his arrival at Valencia airport.