Liege shooting: What we know

A gunman shot dead two female police officers and one passerby in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday.

He was neutralised by police after injuring several other police officers in a shootout at a school where he had taken a female member of staff hostage.

Prosecutors are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

Here's what we know about the attack so far:

What happened`?

The gunman attacked two female police officers with a knife and used their service handguns to kill them at 10.30 am local time.

He then killed a 22-year-old man who was sat in the passenger seat of a nearby parked car.

The man then made his way inside a secondary school where he took a female member of staff hostage. No one was harmed inside the building.

Pupils were moved to safety as a gunbattle broke out that sent people in the street racing for cover.

Several police officers were injured in the shootout, which led to the attacker being "neutralised" by police.

Video from the scene showed passers-by fleeing as gunshots can be heard.

The attacker

The man was named by public broadcaster RTBF as a 36-year-old petty criminal who had been let out on day-release from a local prison on Monday.

It said investigators were looking into whether he converted to Islam and had been radicalised in jail.

La Libre Belgique newspaper quoted a police source as saying the gunman shouted "Allahu Akbar" — God is great in Arabic.

The investigation

Police and anti-terror authorities have been gathered to work on the case, which is being led by the Federal Prosecutor.

Belgium's terror threat level will be adjusted accordingly once all details of the incident have been inspected.

Flags will be at half mast in Belgium and a minute of silence will be held in the country on Tuesday.

The King and prime minister of Belgium were at the scene.

The prime minister tweeted his support for the victims and their families and said security services and Belgium's crisis centre were monitoring the situation.