Giant drawings found near Nazca Lines in Peru desert

Archaeologists in Peru have discovered more than 25 large drawings carved into the earth near the Nazca Lines in a southern coastal desert.

The geoglyphs, discovered via the use of drones and with the help of local residents, are thought to have been made by the Paracas culture, possibly over 2,000 years ago. They include figures of a killer whale and a woman dancing.

Peru's culture ministry said many of the so-called Palpa Lines were carved into hillsides and can be seen from below, unlike the Nazca Lines, most of which are only visible from flights overhead.

The giant drawings are thought to have been created hundreds of years before those created by the Nazca people.

The geoglyphs from both cultures are reminders of Peru's rich pre-Columbian history and are considered archaeological enigmas.