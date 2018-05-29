Brazil drivers strike continues despite government deal

Protests in Brazil over rising fuel costs are continuing despite the government saying it will lower diesel prices. Lorry drivers have been blocking many major roads causing the country to come to a standstill. There have been long queues at petrol stations, hospitals have been running out of supplies and schools have closed. Brazilian President Michel Temer caved into the striker's main demand and agreed to cut diesel prices by 10 percent for 60 days. There are calls from the government for the truckers to stop protesting and 'fulfill its end of the bargain' now a deal has been struck.