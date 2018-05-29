This T-shirt has another shirt attached to it and we're utterly confused

We've all had that moment of standing in front of our closets and wondering, "What the heck am I going to wear today?!"

Well, thanks to Balenciaga's new "T-shirt shirt," things just got easier: You'll never have to decide between wearing a T-shirt and a regular shirt ever again. That is, as long as you're willing to drop $1,300 to get you a shirt that does both.

Introducing the "T-shirt shirt." balenciaga.com

The French fashion brand — who you may remember from that time they tried to sell $2,145 Ikea bags — is now offering a $1,290 two-for-one shirt that is just as confusing as it is overpriced.

The shirt can best be described as a hybrid between a T-shirt and a button down, and per Balenciaga's website, offers "two wearing options." We assume this means that you can wear either shirt and let the other dangle off of you. As we've all wished and hoped for, right?

Balenciaga T-SHIRT SHIRT Striped short sleeves and long sleeves shirts with two wearing options $ 1,290 balenciaga.com

From the back, it looks like a regular T-shirt, but from the side, it looks like … this:

Yup, still awkward from the side. balenciaga.com

As with most of the confusing fashion pieces in our recent history (we're looking at you, thong jeans), Twitter is having an absolute field day over the fact that this article of clothing even exists. In general, their reactions range from "Why?!" to, "This has got to be a joke, right?"

Sure, you could technically DIY one of these bad boys by sewing a T-shirt to a regular shirt, and one Twitter user actually did.

But if you're going to spend $1,290 on a shirt, you may as well get two for the price of one?