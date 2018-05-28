In meetings with the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted Scotland would like to remain in the single market and customs union after Brexit, whatever is decided in London for the rest of the country.
Scotland tries to get clear blue water between its position & London's over Brexit
Sturgeon added that any Brexit deal that gave Northern Ireland a competitive advantage would raise what she called "real issues", and she also insisted Scotland would not adopt the euro single currency.
There would be no reason for Scotland not to use the pound as its currency, said Sturgeon, although London has expressed doubts on that issue.
Sturgeon's position adds pressure on the British government in London which is struggling to reconcile seemingly ireeconcilable demands from the EU, Scotland and Ireland, while fighting a civil war in its own ranks between pro and anti-European camps.