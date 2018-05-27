Two dead after falling ill at UK's Mutiny Festival

Two people have died after falling ill at the UK's Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Hampshire police Sunday confirmed that an 18-year-old woman became ill at the music festival at 7.10 pm and a 20-year old man was found collapsed 20 minutes later — both later died at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The deaths, which were considered separate incidents, were not being treated as suspicious, the constabulary said.

Two people were still being treated at the time of writing after 15 were admitted to a hospital overnight

A Queen Alexandra Hospital spokesman told the BBC some of the people presented "drug-related" symptoms but could not confirm if all 15 illnesses were related to drugs.

On Saturday, organisers of the festival at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham said: "Enquiries are being made into the circumstances of what has happened, but we must reiterate our advice to all our customers to responsibly dispose of any substances."

They issued an alert to attendees on Saturday that warned them about a "dangerous high-strength or a bad batch of drugs" found onsite.

"We strongly advise you not to take any substances whatsoever and report any symptoms of illness," it read.

The festival also confirmed the deaths in a Facebook post saying it was `"deeply upsetting".

The event was cancelled on Sunday as a safety precaution.

Police said both the man and woman's next of kin had been informed.

Last year, authorities urged Portsmouth City Council to ban anyone under 18 from the festival after reports that children as young as 13 were allowed to attend.

Its organisers said they had "revised entry procedures" for this year's event.