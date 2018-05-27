Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has claimed victory at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. To claim his first win in Monaco, Ricciardo had to fight through power problems for most of the race and fend of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who eventually came in second. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished third and still remains the overall leader in the drivers' championship.
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo wins Monaco Grand Prix
Now Reading:
Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo wins Monaco Grand Prix
© Copyright :REUTERS