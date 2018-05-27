BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Sport

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo wins Monaco Grand Prix

Now Reading:

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo wins Monaco Grand Prix

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool
© Copyright :
REUTERS
Text size Aa Aa

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo has claimed victory at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. To claim his first win in Monaco, Ricciardo had to fight through power problems for most of the race and fend of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel who eventually came in second. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton finished third and still remains the overall leader in the drivers' championship.

The Australian said the win was "two years in the making" after a mistake during a pit stop in 2016's race cost him the chance of taking the top podium spot.