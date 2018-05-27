A huge electrical storm struck Britain last night.
Lightning strorm strikes UK
Lightning strikes disabled the aircraft fuelling system at London Stansted Airport, delaying more than 200 flights were delayed at Stansted.
Meteorologist Charlie Powell told AP there were "somewhere between 15,000 and 20,000 strikes across the UK during the overnight period."