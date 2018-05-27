Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
Latest, May 28: Italy PM-designate ends bid to form government, Prince William headed to Middle East
Italy: The country's PM-designate Sunday ended efforts to form a government after President Sergio Mattarella rejected his choice of economy minister.
Germany: The Alternative for Germany (AFD) far-right party held a mass protest in Berlin on Sunday, while counter-protesters gathered to try and drown them out.
UK: Britain's Prince William will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories at the end of June — the first royal to make an official visit there.
Colombia: Colombians went to the polls in the first presidential vote since the government signed a peace agreement with the Farc rebel group in 2016.
Follow our updates here: