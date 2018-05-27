BREAKING NEWS

Sport

Egyptian FA says it is optimistic Salah will be fit for World Cup

A Mohamed Salah mural in Cairo
Reuters
Egyptian football fans have been given a glimmer of hope by their football association when it said it was optimistic Mohammed Salah would be able play in the world cup next month.

Egypt's FA said on Twitter that Salah had sprained shoulder ligaments and they were optimistic he would be fit for the World Cup.

The Liverpool forward who scored 44 goals for his club this year was reduced to tears during Saturday's champions league final after having to leave the pitch with a shoulder injury.

Egypt's sports minister said Salah is expected to need two weeks of treatment in Liverpool before joining Egypt's preparations camp in Italy.

Agencies • Reuters