Denmark raises flags for crown prince's birthday thanks to viral Facebook post

If you're in Denmark this weekend, you might notice that Danish flags are raised outside government buildings and streets across the country — that's because the Nordic country is celebrating Crown Prince Frerick's 50th birthday.

However, even more flags will be raised this year and that's all thanks to one person.

Aabenraa resident Vibeke Janken wanted to pay tribute to the prince on his special day so she posted a message on Facebook calling for people to raise the Danish flags on the royal's birthday.

"It was Monday night after I saw the Crown Prince on television for the Royal Run and I thought he was really a nice guy and he was giving everyone a high five.

"I thought, he deserves for everyone to raise the Dannebrog (Danish flag) across Denmark. So I thought I'd just put it on Facebook and maybe somebody in the neighbourhood would do it," she said.

Janken didn't imagine her Facebook post would go viral.

"I was very surprised the following days when I saw that 24,000 or more had shared it.”

"Invitation: Raise the flag on Saturday, May 26 when our crown prince turns 50 years old. I think he deserves it. Share a picture and let Denmark be a sea of red and white colours seen from heaven," the post read.

People from all corners of Denmark started sharing pictures of the Danish flag they raised in honour of the prince, in response to Janken's post. At the time of writing, the message had been shared more than 25,000 times.

Her post generated so much support that the national tourist board "VisitDenmark" filmed aerial footage of all the flags across the country wishing the prince a happy birthday.