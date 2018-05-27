Canada's Stirling Hart wins the world’s toughest logger sports competition
Canadian Stirling Hart won the 2018 Timbersports Champions Trophy in Marseille on Saturday.
Hart's time of 1 minute 3.40 seconds was enough to beat New Zealand's Jason Wynyard into second place, with Australia's Mitch Argent taking third.
Timbersports is an extreme sport whose roots lie in Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand.
The competition has three axe disciplines and three sawing disciplines. Springboard, Underhand Chop and Standing Block Chop are the classic axe disciplines; Single Buck, Stock Saw and Hot Saw are the sawing disciplines.