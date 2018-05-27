Britain's Prince William will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories at the end of June - the first royal to make an official visit there.
Britain's Prince William headed to Middle East
He'll visit Jordan, Tel Aviv in Israel and Jerusalem and the West Bank.
No British royal has ever made an official visit to Israel, whose occupation of the Palestinian territories is considered illegal by the U.K.
William's father, Prince Charles, attended the 2016 funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a private capacity.