Former UEFA Chief Michel Platini cleared

Former European soccer chief Michel Platini say he's been cleared by Swiss authorities of any criminal wrongdoing over payments he received from FIFA.
The Frenchman had been banned from all soccer-related activities but he now says he plans to return to the game.
FIA had paid Platini one point seven million euros in 2011, with former chief Sepp Blatter’s approval, for work done a decade earlier.
FIFA’s ethics committee said the payment, made when Blatter was seeking re-election, lacked transparency and presented conflicts of interest.
Both men denied wrongdoing.