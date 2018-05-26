Breaking: Real Madrid wins Champions League final 3-1

Real Madrid have won their third Champions League title in a row by beating Liverpool 3-1.

Liverpool was not helped by the fact that their talismanic winger Mohammed Salah was forced to withdraw in the first half after a tussle with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Despite this setback the Reds managed to hold on to remain 0-0 when the sides went in for the half-time break.

Karim Benzema scored the first goal after a shocker from Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius.

In an attempt to throw the ball to his teammate, Karius inadvertently slotted Benzema in for Los Blancos.'

After no goals in the first half, this broke the deadlock, with Liverpool equalising minutes later.

Sadio Mane made it 1-1 in the 55th minute after a Liverpool corner.

Welsh forward Gareth Bale then regained the lead for Real with an outrageous overhead kick minutes after coming on from the bench.

He then scored the final goal after another mistake from Karius, who mishandled Bale's shot.